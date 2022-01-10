Australian judge raises concerns about Djokovic's airport interview



At risk is the world number one's shot at winning a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, the year's first major, which starts in Melbourne on 17 January

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The judge hearing Novak Djokovic's legal challenge to the Australian government's decision to revoke the star tennis player's entry visa raised concerns on Monday about the Serbian's treatment after he was detained on arrival.

Judge Anthony Kelly said it appeared Djokovic had received the required medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination before he travelled to Melbourne for the Australian Open tennis tournament and presented evidence of that when he landed on Wednesday evening.

"The point that I am somewhat agitated about is what more could this man have done?" Kelly said as Djokovic's lawyers outlined their case challenging the government's decision to revoke his visa.

Djokovic's plight has been closely followed around the world, creating political tensions between Belgrade and Canberra and sparking heated debate over national vaccination mandates.

