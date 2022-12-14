Australian government settles civil claim in parliament rape case

World+Biz

Reuters
14 December, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 02:44 pm

Related News

Australian government settles civil claim in parliament rape case

Reuters
14 December, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 02:44 pm
A photo of the Australian flag. Photo: Collected
A photo of the Australian flag. Photo: Collected

Former political staffer Brittany Higgins has settled a personal injury claim against the Australian government weeks after prosecutors dropped charges against the former colleague accused of raping her while they worked in parliament.

The high profile trial of Bruce Lehrmann for the alleged 2019 rape of Higgins in a ministerial office in Parliament House was stopped in October after a jury member got access to details not submitted as evidence.

Reuters does not usually identify victims of sex crimes, but Higgins went public with the accusation.

Australian Capital Territory prosecutors dropped charges against Lehrmann in early December over fears a retrial could risk Higgins' life.

Days later, Higgins launched a civil suit against two former ministers and the federal government for sexual harassment, sex discrimination and other claims, local media reported.

Noor Blumer of Blumers Lawyers, representing Higgins, said late on Tuesday that her client and the government had reached a settlement after a short arbitration, according to local media. The terms would remain confidential at the request of Higgins.

A spokesperson for the attorney-general confirmed a settlement had been reached.

There was no immediate word if the two ministers had reached an agreement with Higgins.

Higgins, an ex-staffer for former defence industry minister Linda Reynolds, went public last year with the allegation that she had been sexually assaulted in a ministerial office at Parliament House in March 2019.

The allegation rocked the former government led by Scott Morrison as he struggled to placate public anger months before a general election amid reports of sexual abuse, discrimination against women and misconduct in parliament.

Lehrmann, who pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence, has engaged Sydney-based lawyer Mark O'Brien over potential defamation proceedings.

In a recent post on social media, Higgins said she was "willing to defend the truth as a witness in any potential civil cases".

Despite the February 2023 retrial not going ahead, the case continues to reverberate through Australia's judicial system.

The chief prosecutor in the trial, Shane Drumgold, called in a letter released publicly on Monday for an inquiry into political and police conduct and alleged there was a police pressure campaign not to prosecute the case.

The police union called the accusations "smears" and said they were untested in court. It called for an inquiry that would assess the conduct of Drumgold, the department of public prosecutions and the attorney-general.

australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

5h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

5h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

4h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

31m | TBS Stories
The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

2h | TBS SPORTS
How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

2h | TBS Stories
Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

20h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis