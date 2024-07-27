Australia signs $1.4 billion deal to upgrade navy submarines

World+Biz

Reuters
27 July, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 12:49 pm

Related News

Australia signs $1.4 billion deal to upgrade navy submarines

The "sustainment contract" is part of a government pledge to keep the diesel-electric powered Collins-class fleet "a potent strike and deterrence capability", Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said in a statement

Reuters
27 July, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 12:49 pm
US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak deliver remarks on the Australia - United Kingdom - US (AUKUS) partnership, after a trilateral meeting, at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California US March 13, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak deliver remarks on the Australia - United Kingdom - US (AUKUS) partnership, after a trilateral meeting, at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California US March 13, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Australia said on Saturday it had signed a A$2.2 billion ($1.4 billion) four-year contract with state-owned submarine builder ASC to upgrade the navy's Collins class submarines.

The "sustainment contract" is part of a government pledge to keep the diesel-electric powered Collins-class fleet "a potent strike and deterrence capability", Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said in a statement.

The contract will be "directly ensuring job security for more than 1,100 highly skilled workers", with the work carried out in the towns of Henderson in Western Australia and Osborne in South Australia, Conroy said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Osborne is where ASC and Britain's BAE Systems will jointly build Australia's fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, the core component of the 2021 AUKUS pact between Britain, the U.S. and Australia.

Until that work begins later this decade, the shipyard is where much of the maintenance is performed on the existing Collins-class fleet.

Conroy said it was part of the centre-left government's A$4 to A$5 billion commitment to the submarines, which are planned to operate into the 2040s.

Politics

AUKUS / Nuclear submarine deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos