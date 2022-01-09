Australia rushes to file defence of Djokovic ban as court battle looms

World+Biz

Reuters
09 January, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 03:11 pm

Related News

Australia rushes to file defence of Djokovic ban as court battle looms

The Melbourne drama has rocked world tennis, caused tensions between Serbia and Australia and become a flashpoint for opponents of vaccine mandates around the world

Reuters
09 January, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 03:11 pm
Supporters of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rally outside the Park Hotel, where the star athlete is believed to be held while he stays in Australia, in Melbourne, Australia, January 9, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Supporters of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rally outside the Park Hotel, where the star athlete is believed to be held while he stays in Australia, in Melbourne, Australia, January 9, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Australian authorities scrambled on Sunday to file a legal defence of their decision to bar entry to tennis world number one Novak Djokovic over his Covid-19 vaccination status, as the Serbian superstar spent his fourth day in immigration detention.

Djokovic was hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, starting next week, but instead of training has been confined to a hotel used to accommodate asylum seekers. He is challenging the decision to cancel his visa after being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday.

A vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, Djokovic had declined to reveal his vaccination status or reason for seeking a medical exemption from Australia's vaccine rules. He broke his silence on Saturday with a legal challenge saying he had been granted an exemption due to contracting - and recovering from - the virus in December.

The Melbourne drama has rocked world tennis, caused tensions between Serbia and Australia and become a flashpoint for opponents of vaccine mandates around the world.

australia / Novak Djokovic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

2h | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

4h | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

5h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

4h | Videos
Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

1d | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

1d | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment