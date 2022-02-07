Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21: PM Morrison

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
07 February, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 11:05 am

"It's almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia," Morrison said

Patrons dine-in at a bar by the harbour in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) regulations easing, following an extended lockdown to curb an outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, October 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Patrons dine-in at a bar by the harbour in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) regulations easing, following an extended lockdown to curb an outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, October 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Australia will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated tourists from February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday, ending some of the world's strictest and longest-running pandemic travel restrictions.

"It's almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia," Morrison said. "Australia will reopen our borders to all remaining visa holders on the 21st of February of this year."

