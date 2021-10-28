Australia rejects global methane pledge, but New Zealand might say yes

World+Biz

Reuters
28 October, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 12:43 pm

Related News

Australia rejects global methane pledge, but New Zealand might say yes

The United States and EU announced the methane pledge in September, aiming to rally rapid climate action before the start of UN climate talks in Glasgow, which start on Sunday

Reuters
28 October, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 12:43 pm
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, June 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, June 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Australia will not back a pledge, led by the European Union and the United States, to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030 due to concerns about the impact on farming, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

However New Zealand, another major methane emitter through its dairy and sheep industries, may join two dozen other countries in signing the Global Methane Pledge.

"New Zealand is actively considering signing up to the pledge and will take a decision soon," a spokesperson for Climate Change Minister James Shaw said.

The United States and EU announced the methane pledge in September, aiming to rally rapid climate action before the start of UN climate talks in Glasgow, which start on Sunday.

Methane emissions - which come from natural gas, open pit coal mines, and cattle and sheep - are the second-biggest cause of climate change behind carbon dioxide (CO2). They trap more heat than CO2 emissions but break down faster than CO2 in the atmosphere.

Top News

australia / New Zealand / Methane

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

17h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

17h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

17h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era