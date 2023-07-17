Australia puzzled as mysterious object washes up on beach

Police in Australia are left puzzled as an unidentified object washed up on a beach in the west region of the country, sparking investigations by state and federal authorities.

The giant metal dome was discovered by locals at Green Head beach, located approximately 250km (155 miles) north of Perth, reports BBC.

Currently, the object is not believed to be from a commercial aircraft, leading to heightened curiosity about its origin. Police are treating it as a hazardous item and have urged the public to maintain a safe distance.

Collaborative efforts between various state and federal agencies are underway to determine the nature and source of the object, as stated by the police in a recent statement.

According to reports from Green Head beach residents, the cylinder-shaped object measures about 2.5 meters in width and between 2.5 and 3 meters in length.

People visited the site on Saturday night, turning it into a social gathering as they observed the mysterious cylinder while children played around it, constructing sandcastles, according to witnesses.

Aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas speculated that the object could potentially be a fuel tank from a rocket that may have fallen into the Indian Ocean within the past year.

The Australian space agency acknowledged the possibility that the object might have come from a "foreign space launch vehicle" and stated its intention to collaborate with international agencies for further investigation.

Although there was some speculation linking the cylinder to MH370, the missing plane that vanished off the west Australian coast in 2014 with 239 passengers on board, Thomas dismissed any connection.

He emphasised that there was "no chance" the object was part of a Boeing 777 like MH370 and pointed out the significant time difference, as MH370 had disappeared over nine and a half years ago, whereas the found object showed no signs of such extensive wear and tear.