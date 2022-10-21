Australia pledges millions for police deployments in Solomon Islands

World+Biz

Reuters
21 October, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 08:51 am

Related News

Australia pledges millions for police deployments in Solomon Islands

Reuters
21 October, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 08:51 am
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Australia will set aside A$46 million ($29 million) to fund police deployments in Solomon Islands in next week's budget, part of an increase in spending in the Pacific intended to shore up its standing in the region as China seeks greater influence.

China's increasing presence in the Pacific, including entering a security pact with Solomon Islands in April, has raised concerns for the United States and ally Australia, who have for decades seen the region as largely their sphere of influence.

"Our assistance will help our regional partners become more economically resilient ... and provide their own security so they have less need to call on others," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Friday.

"Without these investments, others will continue to fill the vacuum," Wong will say, blaming the previous conservative coalition government, which lost a May election, for losing ground in the Pacific. "We have a lot of catching up to do."

The additional aid "will ensure we continue to provide direct budget support to reduce fiscal distress, ensuring critical government services," Wong said in a speech at the Pacific Way conference at the University of French Polynesia.

The move comes a day after Australia and Fiji signed an agreement to allow the operation of militaries in each other's country. Australia also wants to strike a security treaty with Papua New Guinea that will see their respective defence personnel working alongside each other more often.

Australia's Labor government during the election campaign had promised an increase of A$525 million over four years in official aid to the Pacific. On Friday, that figure was boosted to A$900 million, which includes the A$46 million for Solomon Islands police.

The budget will also aim to create a new Pacific engagement visa for up to 3,000 nationals of Pacific island countries and East Timor each year to permanently migrate to Australia, Wong will say.

($1 = 1.5952 Australian dollars)

australia / Solomon Islands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

58m | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

2h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

2h | Panorama
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How to take care of teeth

How to take care of teeth

1h | Videos
How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

15h | Videos
LDC graduation: Risks that Bangladesh to face in food, agri exports

LDC graduation: Risks that Bangladesh to face in food, agri exports

15h | Videos
Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning