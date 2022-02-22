Australia plane had 'right' to watch China navy vessel in its waters -PM Morrison

World+Biz

Reuters
22 February, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 11:34 am

Related News

Australia plane had 'right' to watch China navy vessel in its waters -PM Morrison

Beijing says the Chinese ships had a legal right to be in international waters, which Australia has not disputed

Reuters
22 February, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 11:34 am
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media at Melbourne Commonwealth Parliament Office, in Melbourne, Australia February 11, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media at Melbourne Commonwealth Parliament Office, in Melbourne, Australia February 11, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said an Australian surveillance plane was doing its job when it was "put under threat" with a laser from a Chinese navy ship, rejecting Beijing's assertion the plane came too close.

The P-8A Poseidon - a maritime patrol aircraft - detected a laser emanating from a People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel last Thursday, and Australia released photographs of two Chinese vessels sailing close to its north coast.

"Our surveillance planes have every right to be in our exclusive economic zone and keeping a close eye on what people are up to," Morrison told reporters on Tuesday.

"The fact they were put under threat is extremely disappointing," he added.

The Chinese guided missile destroyer and an amphibious transport dock were sailing east through the Arafura Sea between New Guinea and Australia, and later passed through the narrow Torres Strait, Australia's defence department says.

Beijing says the Chinese ships had a legal right to be in international waters, which Australia has not disputed.

China's defence ministry on Monday said the surveillance plane had dropped a sonobuoy, which can help detect submarines, near the Chinese ships, and had flown as close as 4 km (2.5 miles) from the convoy, which it said was "provocative and dangerous".

Australia's defence department said the aircraft was 7.7 km from the Chinese naval vessel at the time of the lasing incident, and the closest it flew was 3.9 km, which it said was standard for a visual inspection of a vessel.

Morrison said the surveillance plane's crew "were doing their job", and repeated his demand for an explanation from Beijing.

On Tuesday Morrison announced separately Australia would spend A$804 million ($578 million) to buy drones and helicopters and set up mobile stations in Antarctica, because Australia needed to "keep watch" on the region.

He said that China did not share Australia's objectives in Antarctica, 42% of which is claimed by Australia, and that Beijing wanted to exploit its resources.

"We need to keep eyes in Antarctica because there are others who have different objectives to us, and we need to make sure not just for Australia's interest, but for the world's interest, that we protect this incredible environment that we have responsibility for," he said.

australia / china / Scott Morrison

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

1h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

2h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

3h | Panorama
Chattogram Central Shaheed Minar is covered with flowers given by the people who came to pay homage to the great language martyrs in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The cultural force behind language movement in Chattogram

18h | Amar Ekushey

More Videos from TBS

Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

19h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

19h | Videos
Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

19h | Videos
Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business