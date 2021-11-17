Australia to invest $73 mln in quantum science as critical technology

World+Biz

Reuters
17 November, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 11:17 am

Related News

Australia to invest $73 mln in quantum science as critical technology

The announcement was welcomed by Australia's information technology sector

Reuters
17 November, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 11:17 am
Australia&#039;s Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks as National Statements are delivered as a part of the World Leaders&#039; Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Ian Forsyth/Pool via REUTERS
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks as National Statements are delivered as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Ian Forsyth/Pool via REUTERS

Australia will spend A$100 million ($73 million) to develop quantum technology, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, as Canberra identifies nine areas of technology it believes critical for national interests.

Quantum technology, based on core principles of physics, is still in its infancy but has become a darling of investors aspiring to revolutionise industries from healthcare and finance to artificial intelligence and weather forecasting.

In recent months Australia has promised spending of billions of dollars to modernise its economy and cut dependence on China, by spurring manufacturing in industries such as resources and critical minerals as well as backing for development of low-emission technology.

Accelerating its economic plan, Australia will support nine technologies, the first of which is quantum technology. The bulk of the promised A$100 million going to commercialise Australia's quantum research and forging links with global markets and supply chains.

"Quantum science and technology has the potential to revolutionise a whole range of industries," Morrison said in a speech on Wednesday.

The announcement was welcomed by Australia's information technology sector.

"Quantum technology has the potential to be a multi-billion dollar industry that generates thousands of Australian jobs," said Ron Gauci, chief executive officer of the industry group, the Australian Information Industry Association.

Morrison said other technologies that will be supported include advanced cyber security, communications, mineral exaction, autonomous vehicles and novel antibiotics.

But he also warned of the ethical implications of such new developments.

"We need to be asking ourselves what should be done with technology — not just what can be done," Morrison said. ($1=1.3633 Australian dollars)

Top News

quantum science / australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10