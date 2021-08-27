Australia ends Afghanistan evacuations after Kabul suicide attacks

World+Biz

Reuters
27 August, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 09:13 am

Related News

Australia ends Afghanistan evacuations after Kabul suicide attacks

PM Morrison said Australia's military personnel had been evacuated from Kabul just hours before the attacks, and with security so precarious it was no longer safe to continue evacuations

Reuters
27 August, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 09:13 am
Australian citizens and visa holders prepare to board the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft, as Australian Army infantry personnel provide security and assist with cargo, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 22, 2021. SGT. Photo: Reuters
Australian citizens and visa holders prepare to board the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft, as Australian Army infantry personnel provide security and assist with cargo, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 22, 2021. SGT. Photo: Reuters

Australia has stopped evacuation flights from Afghanistan after Islamic State suicide bombers killed scores of civilians and at least 13 US military personnel in attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

Morrison said Australia's military personnel had been evacuated from Kabul just hours before the attacks, and with security so precarious it was no longer safe to continue evacuations.

"Our plan now moves into its post evacuation stage and that involves ensuring the process of returning, through our official humanitarian program," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

While some governments, like Australia, have halted evacuation flights, a Western security official at the airport said evacuation operations had been accelerated after the overnight attacks. The official said flights were taking off regularly from the airport, where thousands of Afghans have gathered, desperate to flee the country since the Taliban take over.

Morrison acknowledged some Australian visa holders remain in Afghanistan, though he said Canberra did not know exact numbers.

While the United States and some allies were continuing with evacuation flights, Morrison warned it was unlikely that Australians and visa holders would be given seats.

Morrison said Australia has evacuated 4,100 citizens and Afghans with visas in the last nine days. Nearly 800 people are already in, or on the way to Australia.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne urged Australian citizens and visa holders to stay clear of the airport amid fears of further attacks.

Australian said authorities are trying to find if any Australian citizens or residents were killed in the attack.

Australia was part of a NATO-led international force that battled the Taliban and trained Afghan security forces in the years after they were ousted in 2001. More than 39,000 Australian troops served in Afghanistan and 41 were killed.

australia / Kabul Evacuation / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

19h | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

19h | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

19h | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

5
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs