Australia concerned about delays on UK trade deal, PM says

Reuters
21 October, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 10:29 am

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reacts during a meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reacts during a meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said he was concerned about any potential delays to the free trade deal with Britain arising from the political instability happening there.

"I'm concerned about any delay that would occur to the Australia-UK free trade agreement," Albanese told reporters.

"I had discussed with Prime Minister Truss the fast tracking of that. I will of course, speak to whoever it is that will become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom about doing that."

Liz Truss quit on Thursday after the shortest, most chaotic tenure of any British prime minister, forced out after her economic programme shattered the country's reputation for financial stability and left many people poorer.

