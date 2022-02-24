Asian markets down, oil up as Ukraine keeps traders on edge

World+Biz

BSS
24 February, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 10:05 am

Related News

Asian markets down, oil up as Ukraine keeps traders on edge

BSS
24 February, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 10:05 am
Asian markets down, oil up as Ukraine keeps traders on edge

Asian markets fell and oil prices rose Thursday on growing fears of a war in eastern Europe after Moscow said separatists had called for help to repel Ukrainian forces and Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation."

US officials had warned of an imminent incursion by Russia after the Kremlin this week recognised two breakaway regions in Ukraine and said it would provide "peacekeepers."

Russian President Putin is said to have around 200,000 soldiers amassed on the border with Ukraine, borders and Washington said many are in attack positions.

World leaders continue to work for a de-escalation but have so far failed, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had tried to call Putin but there was "no answer, only silence."

He added that Russia could start "a major war in Europe" in the coming days.

And the UN was told a full-scale Russian invasion would have a devastating global impact that would likely spark a new "refugee crisis".

The threat of a conflagration has sent markets spiralling, with traders fretting over supplies of key commodities including wheat and metals.

Crucially, oil has soared to within spitting distance of $100, and both main contracts were up more than 1% on Thursday.

"Russia/Ukraine tensions bring both a possible demand shock (for Europe), and more importantly a much larger supply shock for the rest of the world
given the importance of Russia and Ukraine to energy, hard commodities and soft commodities," said National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland.

The crisis comes as governments struggle to contain runaway inflation fuelled by demand as life returns after recent lockdowns, with many fearing the fragile global economic recovery from the pandemic could be knocked off course.

After staging a slight bounce Wednesday in reaction to what were considered light sanctions against Moscow, Asian markets were back in the red after a hefty drop on Wall Street.

Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta and Wellington all fell.

'Policy mistakes' 

The stand-off in Europe has provided central banks with a further headache as they move to remove pandemic-era financial support and tighten monetary policy.

Attention is on every utterance from Federal Reserve officials as they prepare to hike interest rates next month, with speculation over how fast and hard it will move.

Commentators said bets are on six increases this year, down from previous forecasts for up to seven, and they said the stakes are rising further. "Policy mistakes at this point in time are almost guaranteed," Shana Sissel of Banrion Capital Management told Bloomberg Television.

"The question isn't, is there going to be a policy mistake, but how bad will it be? Will the Fed hike too much too fast, will they front-load everything?"

And with uncertainty, reigning supreme, warnings abound of worse to come, with BNY Mellon Investment Management's Lale Akoner saying: "Expect volatility to really persist in the next few months."

Geopolitical risks were flaring at a "very inopportune time," she added, as traders try to navigate central bank tightening.

Key figures around 0230 GMT 

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.1% at 26,161.46

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.6% at 23,2929.10

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2% at 3,483.22

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.2% at $93.24 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.1% at $97.93 per barrel

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1290 from $1.1308 late Wednesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3536 from $1.3545

Euro/pound: UP at 83.42 pence from 83.41 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 115.08 yen from 114.96 yen

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.4% at 33,131.76 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1% at 7,498.18 (close)

Stocks / Top News

Russia / Ukraine crisis / US / United Nations (UN) / stocks / Global economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

27m | Panorama
10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

12m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What does it take to get into MIT?

1h | Pursuit
Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

18h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

18h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused