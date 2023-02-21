Asia central banks may need to keep hiking if core inflation stays high, IMF says

World+Biz

Claire Jiao; Bloomberg
21 February, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 06:16 pm

Related News

Asia central banks may need to keep hiking if core inflation stays high, IMF says

Claire Jiao; Bloomberg
21 February, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 06:16 pm
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Asia's central banks may need to raise interest rates further if core inflation does not show clear signs of returning to target, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Policy makers must "stay alert" despite a slowdown in headline inflation, as the core gauge — which strips out transitory and volatile items — still runs above target, IMF's Krishna Srinivasan, Thomas Helbling and Shanaka J Peiris wrote in a blog post published on Tuesday.

Asia has benefitted from a rebound in local currencies and the easing of global commodity and shipping costs but data on second-round effects remain mixed, they said in the post, adding that China's reopening may also stoke price gains.

"This means that central banks should tread carefully by reaffirming their commitment to price stability. Indeed, they may need to hike rates further if core inflation does not show clear signs of returning to target," the IMF said. "Given the two-sided risks to inflation in Japan, more flexibility in long-term yields would help to avoid abrupt changes later," it said.

The warning comes as many of the world's major central banks pivot back to their hawkish stances amid persistent price pressures, putting monetary authorities potentially in play for further hikes. 

Federal Reserve officials said larger rate hikes are back on the table amid hotter-than-expected inflation, while Australia's central bank raised borrowing costs to a 10-year high earlier this month as core prices in the fourth quarter surged 6.9% — exceeding the 6.5% forecast. Core inflation also stayed above 6% in India for a 16th month in a row in January, spurring calls of more policy tightening to come.

A resurgence in inflation will pose a threat to what should be a turnaround year for Asia, with economic growth poised to hit 4.7% this year from 3.8% in 2022, according to the IMF's latest forecasts. "This will make it by far the most dynamic of the world's major regions and a bright spot in a slowing global economy," the Fund said.

Top News / Global Economy / Inflation

IMF / Asian central banks / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

4h | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair in the hope of getting rid of their sins

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair in the hope of getting rid of their sins

51m | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

3h | TBS Today
Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

3h | TBS Today
Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike