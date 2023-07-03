ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights call for women, ethnic groups to have greater say in the future of Myanmar

World+Biz

Reuters
03 July, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 11:06 am

Related News

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights call for women, ethnic groups to have greater say in the future of Myanmar

Reuters
03 July, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 11:06 am
Photo: ASEAN
Photo: ASEAN

The Myanmar pro-democracy movement must listen to the calls of women and ethnic groups and their vision for federalism, ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) said today (3 July).

On 29 June, APHR held a closed-door meeting with women's rights defenders and activists from Myanmar civil society groups in Chiang Mai, Thailand as part of a series of discussions that aim to provide a platform for gendered perspectives on the crisis in the country, including topics such as federalism, patriarchy, and ethnic inclusion. 

As long as there has been a civil war in Myanmar, there has been a struggle for ethnic autonomy, including the rights to their land, language, health care, education and traditions. For women, in addition to the fight for ethnic equality, has also been for gender equality. In the current context of post-coup Myanmar, new challenges have emerged and a new struggle for equality across all genders and ethnicities. 

"The commitment and dedication of women to Myanmar's struggle for democracy is evident across the movement," said APHR Board Member and former Thai foreign minister Kasit Piromya. "Federalism cannot exist in Myanmar without democracy, and certainly not without the contributions of women."

"The history of Burma is rooted in ongoing conflict. When we look at the creators of conflict, it is very clear it is the Myanmar junta. Women have always been involved in revolutionary acts because we believe in genuine peace," said Moon Nay Li, joint general secretary of the Women's League of Burma. 

While pro-democracy bodies, including the National Unity Government, the National Unity Consultative Council and the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, have called for federalism to defeat the junta, women-led organisations and activists are advocating for a future that is gender-equal as well as federal.

"Too often, women are told that their pursuits for gender equality are of lesser importance amidst the shared struggle to defeat the junta. These struggles are interconnected as the commitment to end military rule is rooted in ending patriarchal norms and institutions," said APHR member and member of the Philippines House of Representatives Arlene Brosas. "Women's rights defenders are critical actors in the pro-democracy movement, and their voices must be amplified to ensure their needs are met and perspectives are heard."

During the meeting, the women's rights defenders and activists were very clear that more reflection needed to be done on how the 'pro-democracy' movement is currently progressing. For many, this includes inner work, primarily from the Bamar majority, on how to 'unlearn' certain attitudes and beliefs which stem from Burmanisation and the patriarchy. Calls were also made to the international community to engage with pro-democracy stakeholders and not the regime. 

"The international community, including ASEAN, must support women human rights defenders and their calls for a more inclusive vision of federalism in Myanmar. Defeating the junta is imperative, but without the participation of women and ethnic people, a democratic Myanmar cannot be sustainable," said APHR Chair and member of the Indonesian House of Representatives Mercy Barends.

Myanmar / Myanmar junta / ASEAN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The case of Adama Traore had many similarities to the later police killing of George Floyd in the United States. Photo: DW

France: A chronicle of police violence

49m | Panorama
Though cashless payment options are available, most customers tend to pay with hard cash in nearly all of the 242 shops in the DNCC market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

'Cashless Dhaka' still a far cry

3h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

23h | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

17h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

15h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

20h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board