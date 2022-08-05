ASEAN 'deeply disappointed' by limited progress in Myanmar peace plan

05 August, 2022
A worker adjusts an ASEAN flag at a meeting hall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Southeast Asia's regional bloc ASEAN is "deeply disappointed" by the limited progress made by Myanmar's military rulers in implementing a peace agreement to end the conflict in the country, a communique issued by its foreign ministers said.

The communique on Friday recommended that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' summit in November assess progress on implementing the "five-point consensus" by military authorities in Myanmar "to guide the decision on the next steps".

