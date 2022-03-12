‘Around 1,300’ Ukrainian troops killed since Russia invasion: Zelenskyy
The first time Kyiv had given such a toll since the beginning of fighting. On 2 March Russia said it had lost nearly 500 soldiers, but has not updated the figure since
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said that "Around 1,300" Ukrainian troops have been killed since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour,"
Zelensky made the disclosure at a media briefing, the first time Kyiv had given such a toll since the beginning of fighting. On 2 March Russia said it had lost nearly 500 soldiers, but has not updated the figure since, reports Al Jazeera.