TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 09:57 pm

'Around 1,300' Ukrainian troops killed since Russia invasion: Zelenskyy

The first time Kyiv had given such a toll since the beginning of fighting. On 2 March Russia said it had lost nearly 500 soldiers, but has not updated the figure since

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said that "Around 1,300" Ukrainian troops have been killed since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour,"

Zelensky made the disclosure at a media briefing, the first time Kyiv had given such a toll since the beginning of fighting. On 2 March Russia said it had lost nearly 500 soldiers, but has not updated the figure since, reports Al Jazeera.

