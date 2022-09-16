Armenia's PM holds calls with Putin, Macron, Blinken on border clashes with Azerbaijan

Mourners attend the funeral of Azerbaijani Armed Forces serviceman Sabuhi Ahmadov, who was killed in recent border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in Baku, Azerbaijan September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday to discuss this week's clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Armenian government said in a statement.

"Nikol Pashinyan stressed that despite the fact the border is relatively calm at the moment, the situation continues to be very tense," the Armenian government said in a readout of the call.

Pashinyan also held calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, the Armenian government said.