Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting flares again after deadly exchanges

World+Biz

Reuters
14 September, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 04:26 pm

Related News

Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting flares again after deadly exchanges

Reuters
14 September, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 04:26 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Summary

  • Armenia and Azerbaijan trade blame over fighting
  • Deadliest violence since 2020
  • Russia, U.S. deploy diplomatic efforts
  • Azerbaijan says two civilians injured

New clashes erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Wednesday as international peace efforts intensified a day after nearly 100 soldiers were killed in the worst fighting between the ex-Soviet republics since 2020.

The Armenian defence ministry accused Azerbaijan, which is backed politically and militarily by Turkey, of firing artillery and small arms in a fresh attack.

At least 49 Armenian and 50 Azerbaijani soldiers were killed on Tuesday along their common border, prompting an appeal for calm from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both sides blamed each other for the fighting.

The clashes have raised fears of another major armed conflict in the former Soviet Union while Russia's military is focused on the invasion of Ukraine.

A full-fledged conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan would risk dragging in Russia and Turkey, and destabilise an important corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas just as war in Ukraine disrupts energy supplies.

Azerbaijan accused Armenia, which is in a military alliance with Moscow and home to a Russian military base, of firing mortars and artillery at its army units. It said two civilians had been injured since the clashes erupted.

"Our positions are periodically being fired on at the moment," Azerbaijan's defence ministry said. "Our units are taking the necessary response measures."

On Tuesday, Armenia said its neighbour struck deep inside its territory, hitting Jermuk, a resort town known for its hot springs. Its defence ministry, which denied shelling Azerbaijani positions, said Wednesday's fighting had largely subsided by midday (0800 GMT).

Reuters was unable immediately to verify battlefield accounts from either side.

Diplomatic efforts

The flare-up in violence has triggered international concern, with Russia, the United States, France and the European Union calling for restraint and stepping up diplomatic efforts.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said Russia could either "stir the pot" or use its influence to help "calm the waters".

He held separate calls with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijaini President Ilham Aliyev to urge a ceasefire, and in particular expressed concern about shelling deep in Armenia.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, in a call with her counterparts from both countries, also called for the "end of strikes against Armenian territory".

EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar was due in the south Caucasus on Wednesday to facilitate dialogue.

The Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), to which Armenia appealed after the clashes erupted, dispatched a delegation to assess the situation on the border.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been fighting for decades over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but which until 2020 was entirely populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians, with backing from Yerevan.

Azerbaijan made significant territorial gains in and around Nagorno-Karabakh in a six-week war that year.

Since then, skirmishes have erupted periodically despite a Russian-brokered ceasefire and tentative steps on both sides towards implementation of a peace settlement.

Azerbaijan and Armenia / Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict / Nagorno-Karabakh / Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

3h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

4h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

9h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

23m | Videos
Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

48m | Videos
Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

21h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka