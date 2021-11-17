Armenia, Azerbaijan end border conflict after hours of clashes

In this Nov 27, 2020 photo, Armenian soldiers patrol a road outside the village of Berdashen at the ceasefire line drawn between Armenia and Azerbaijan after six weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Photo : AFP

Armenia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that fighting ended along the border with Azerbaijan after a Russia- brokered ceasefire agreement.

The ministry said that due to the agreement reached through Russian mediation, hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan stopped along the eastern borderline of Armenia as of 6:30 p.m.

The situation has relatively stabilized, said the ministry on its official website, adding that one Armenian soldier was killed during the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had called Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov to express readiness to make efforts to end military operations and stabilize the situation.

New clashes reportedly broke out along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, with both sides accusing each other of launching provocative attacks.

The last round of major armed clashes between the two South Caucasus countries broke out in late September last year, causing heavy casualties and property losses but ending with a Russia-brokered truce in November.