Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to civilian EU mission alongside border

World+Biz

Reuters
07 October, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 01:04 pm

Related News

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to civilian EU mission alongside border

Reuters
07 October, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 01:04 pm
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala welcomes Azerbaijan&#039;s President Ilham Aliyev at the Informal EU 27 Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Eva Korinkova
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala welcomes Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Informal EU 27 Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Eva Korinkova

The European Council on Friday said Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a civilian EU mission alongside the countries' border, where the worst fighting between the two ex-Soviet states since 2020 killed more than 200 people late last month.

It also said the next meeting of a border delimitation commission will take place in Brussels by the end of October.

The agreement was reached after Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel met in Prague on Thursday on the margins of the first gathering of the European Political Community.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed their commitment to the Charter of the United Nations and the Alma Ata 1991 Declaration through which both recognise each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty," the European Council said in a statement.

The civilian European Union mission will start in October for a maximum of two months.

"The aim of this mission is to build confidence and, through its reports, to contribute to the border commissions," the Council said.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is linked to decades-old hostilities over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but until 2020 largely controlled by the majority ethnic Armenian population.

Armenia / Azerbaijan / EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrab from Agoodmovietowatch website

Fun websites to stop you from doom-scrolling – Part 3

42m | Splash
Sketch: TBS

With great growth, comes a great need for a national logistics development policy

2h | Panorama
Porcupines are threatened, being poached for stomach contents called bezoar. Photo Smithsonian Zoo

Into the remarkable world of reclusive, resilient porcupines

2h | Earth
The plastic waste road in Gazipur was constructed by LGED with technical support from Greenbud. Photo: Courtesy

Greenbud: When protecting the environment is the business

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The story of a specially-abled teacher

The story of a specially-abled teacher

15h | Videos
James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

15h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

15h | Videos
'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO