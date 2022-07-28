Argentina's president sacks economy chief after less than a month

World+Biz

Reuters
28 July, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 11:27 am

Related News

Argentina's president sacks economy chief after less than a month

Reuters
28 July, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 11:27 am
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Argentina's president will fire Economy Minister Silvina Batakis after just a few weeks on the job, Clarin newspaper reported on Wednesday citing official sources, as the country struggles with a growing economic crisis.

The newspaper said the head of the lower house of Congress, Sergio Massa, would replace Batakis.

The economy ministry and the office of President Alberto Fernandez did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a post on Twitter, Massa said he has not been offered any new post, pointing to "lots of rumors" but stopping short of saying he would not be offered the job as minister.

"I haven't had any offers and I recently talked with the president," he wrote, noting that the conversation took place between Friday and Saturday.

He added that any announcement would come via official channels.

The Clarin report comes as Batakis returns to Buenos Aires from Washington after a series of high-level finance meetings with investors, lenders and U.S. officials. Her dismissal would mark yet another sudden shake up for a governing coalition already divided over how to address soaring inflation, massive debt and a falling peso currency.

Batakis took over from Martin Guzman, Fernandez's first pick as economy minister, who suddenly resigned at the start of this month, adding to doubts over the near-term prospects of Latin America's third-biggest economy.

Argentina / Economy Chief / Alberto Fernandez

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

2h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

4h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Special offer of Secret Recipe on the occasion of Friendship Day

Special offer of Secret Recipe on the occasion of Friendship Day

3h | Videos
Why is Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world?

Why is Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world?

3h | Videos
The population of the country is now 16.5 crores

The population of the country is now 16.5 crores

3h | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuPgBGYkY44

Students protest to increase campus security

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112