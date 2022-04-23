Argentina will not modify $45 bln debt with IMF -finance minister

World+Biz

Reuters
23 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 10:08 pm

Related News

Argentina will not modify $45 bln debt with IMF -finance minister

Reuters
23 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 10:08 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Argentine economy minister Martin Guzman said late on Friday that a $45 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund will not be modified, following a meeting with IMF head Kristalina Georgieva.

"We are not going to change the goals of the program with the IMF," Guzman told local media.

The South American country's center-left Peronist government led by President Alberto Fernandez struck a staff-level agreement with the international lender at the beginning of March to avoid a default.

The deal lays out a fresh schedule of financing over a 30-month period to replace a failed $57 billion program from 2018 that the grains-producing country was unable to pay back after years of recession, spiraling inflation and capital flight

However, Guzman cautioned without giving more details that there will be a change in emphasis to focus on the social safety net due to the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has triggered worldwide inflation.

Argentina has long suffered from extremely high inflation. However, the war has increased price surges in Argentina as well as much of Latin America. Argentina's 2021 inflation hit above 50%.

Argentina / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

9h | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

13h | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

14h | Panorama
Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

3h | Videos
How Guardiola uses his ball boys at Man City

How Guardiola uses his ball boys at Man City

3h | Videos
Is Ruble moving at its own pace bypassing sanctions?

Is Ruble moving at its own pace bypassing sanctions?

4h | Videos
Russia Ukraine conflict: Mariupol falls

Russia Ukraine conflict: Mariupol falls

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine