Argentina president thanks PM Hasina and Bangladeshis

World+Biz

TBS Report
21 December, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 03:00 pm

Related News

Argentina president thanks PM Hasina and Bangladeshis

TBS Report
21 December, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 03:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladeshi fans for supporting and cheering on Argentina for its World Cup victory.

Fernandez shared his sentiments in a tweet on Tuesday (20 December) in response to Sheikh Hasina's letter where she congratulated Argentina for their historic win.

The Argentine president wrote, "Thank you Sheikh Hasina and the entire people of Bangladesh. The union and mutual affection that we have seen in recent weeks has become inexplicable, and today both flags are flying here as well. Let's deepen this link."

Fans across Bangladesh formed an incredible bond and solidarity with the people of Argentina, who were overwhelmed by the show of tremendous support and admiration, over their mutual fondness toward the football team, and its star Lionel Messi.

Top News

Argentina / World Cup / President Alberto Fernández / fans

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

5h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

5h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

4h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

21m | TBS Insight
75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

31m | TBS Stories
Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

6h | TBS SPORTS
How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide