Argentina president thanks PM Hasina and Bangladeshis

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladeshi fans for supporting and cheering on Argentina for its World Cup victory.

Fernandez shared his sentiments in a tweet on Tuesday (20 December) in response to Sheikh Hasina's letter where she congratulated Argentina for their historic win.

🇦🇷🇧🇩 Gracias Sheikh Hasina y al pueblo entero de Bangladesh ❤️



La unión y el cariño mutuo que vimos en las últimas semanas se ha vuelto inexplicable, hoy aquí también flamean ambas banderas. Profundicemos este vínculo 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VonwVdn3Ti— Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) December 20, 2022

The Argentine president wrote, "Thank you Sheikh Hasina and the entire people of Bangladesh. The union and mutual affection that we have seen in recent weeks has become inexplicable, and today both flags are flying here as well. Let's deepen this link."

Fans across Bangladesh formed an incredible bond and solidarity with the people of Argentina, who were overwhelmed by the show of tremendous support and admiration, over their mutual fondness toward the football team, and its star Lionel Messi.