Argentina power line fire sparks huge blackout amid heat wave

Reuters
02 March, 2023, 09:15 am
General view of Atucha I nuclear power plant during a blackout that included parts of the capital Buenos Aires, and the central regions of Santa Fe, Neuquen, Cordoba and Mendoza, according to a statement from the Energy secretariat, in Zarate, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
General view of Atucha I nuclear power plant during a blackout that included parts of the capital Buenos Aires, and the central regions of Santa Fe, Neuquen, Cordoba and Mendoza, according to a statement from the Energy secretariat, in Zarate, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Large swathes of Argentina were left without power on Wednesday afternoon after blackouts in the national grid due to a fire, officials said, as the country endures a major heat wave that has increased demand for energy.

Parts of the capital Buenos Aires, and the central regions of Santa Fe, Neuquen, Cordoba and Mendoza, have experienced blackouts, according to a statement from the Energy secretariat.

The failure put 10,000 megawatts offline, a source at an energy company told Reuters. A source for the secretariat added that the supply was slowly resuming.

The country's economy ministry has requested an investigation into how the fire was started.

Several blackouts have occurred in the country since January amid high electricity demand.

