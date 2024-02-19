Arakan Army claims Myanmar junta troops withdrawing from northern Rakhine

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 12:54 am

Arakan Army troops pose with arms, ammunition and military trucks seized from the junta in Myebon Township on 16 February. Photo: Collected
Arakan Army troops pose with arms, ammunition and military trucks seized from the junta in Myebon Township on 16 February. Photo: Collected

The Arakan Army (AA) has claimed that Myanmar's military junta is withdrawing troops from northern Rakhine as it is facing defeat in the country's westernmost state, reports the Irrawaddy.

The AA, part of the rebel Brotherhood Alliance, made the statement after the junta airlifted its troops from two hilltop outposts in Rakhine state's Myebon Township on Sunday, sending them south for safety.

"The junta's military is sure to lose if they are defending against us, so it is withdrawing by burning down military outposts and hilltop [bases] in the townships we are attempting to seize," the AA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, junta troops are continuing to bombard Ramree in the south of Rakhine, hitting the township from land, sea and air.

The AA has vowed to continue attacking all junta bases and outposts in the state till those inside surrender.

