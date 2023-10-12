Arab League slams Israel siege of Gaza, demands aid for Gazans

World+Biz

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

Arab League slams Israel siege of Gaza, demands aid for Gazans

They also called for the "immediate" dispatch of food, fuel and humanitarian aid to the impoverished and densely populated coastal enclave.

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 10:17 pm
A general view shows smoke as it rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9, 2023. REUTERS
A general view shows smoke as it rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9, 2023. REUTERS

Israel has imposed a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip, cutting off the water supply, food, electricity and other essential supplies, after Saturday's massive assault by Hamas militants that has killed hundreds on both sides.

On Wednesday, as Israel kept up its bombardment of targets in the crowded and impoverished coastal enclave for a fifth day, the only power plant in Gaza shut down.

The Palestinian enclave's electricity authority made the announcement saying the plant had run out of fuel.

Meeting at Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Arab foreign ministers discussed the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and demanded Israel lift its siege of Gaza, reports Arab News.

They also called for the "immediate" dispatch of food, fuel and humanitarian aid to the impoverished and densely populated coastal enclave.

The Arab foreign ministers also urged Israel to reconsider its "unjust decision to cut electricity supply and water to Gaza".

Five days of relentless bombardment of Gaza by Israel in retaliation for the brutal assault on Israeli communities across the border have left the tiny territory in tatters.

Air strikes have struck residential buildings, mosques, factories and shops, said Salama Marouf of the Gaza government's media office.

Medical supplies, including oxygen, were running low at Gaza's overwhelmed Al-Shifa hospital, said emergency room physician Mohammed Ghonim.

Israel has reported a "staggering" 1,200 deaths since Saturday's onslaught by the Islamist militants while Gaza officials speak of more than 1,000 people killed in Israel air and artillery strikes.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated places on the planet, with 2.3 million people living on a 362-square-kilometre (140-square-mile) strip of land.

It has been under Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas took control of the territory from the secular Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

The only entrance to Gaza not controlled by Israel is Rafah on the Egyptian border.

Rafah has been bombarded by Israel three times this week.

Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Capital city of Norway Oslo is a beautiful city with rich heritage and a vibrant cultural scene. Photo: Collected

From dream to reality: My unexpected journey to Norway

7h | Explorer
Representational image. Photo: iStock

Yesterday when I was young: Epiphany from a fever dream

7h | Features
Claudia Goldin, winner of the 2023 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. Photo: Reuters

Goldin took women's careers from economic sideshow to mainstream

9h | Panorama
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Cutting subsidies won't address the woes of the energy sector

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

2h | TBS SPORTS
It took 17 years for the Palestinian 14 groups to reach an agreement for elections!

It took 17 years for the Palestinian 14 groups to reach an agreement for elections!

15m | TBS World
Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

3h | TBS World
Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

4h | TBS World