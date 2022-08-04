Arab League declares support for 'one-China sovereignty' amid Taiwan crisis

The Arab League declared its support for China on Tuesday as US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial trip to Taiwan.

The league's stance "is based on upholding China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and firmly adhering to the one-China principle," according to Secretary-General Hossam Zaki, reports The New Arab.

The remarks came in a phone call between the Arab League's Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki and Liao Liqiang, China's ambassador to Cairo and Plenipotentiary to the Arab League, Doha News reported.

Syria and Iran also condemned Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Damascus called it a "an act of hostility which doesn't abide by international laws, and does not respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China," according to state-run news agency SANA.

The United Nations on Wednesday reiterated its support for the one-China principle, noting that it follows the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758 of 1971.

"Our position is very clear. We abide by General Assembly resolutions, by the one-China policy, and that is the orientation that we have in everything we do," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a briefing, reports China Daily.

On 25 October, 1971, the UNGA passed Resolution 2758 which recognizes that the representatives of the Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) are the only lawful representatives of China to the United Nations.

The resolution also recognizes the PRC is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

China on Wednesday started a series of naval-air joint military drills around the Taiwan island as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.

Beijing warned of "consequences" in response to Pelosi's visit, adding that six exclusion zones surrounding Taiwan will be used to facilitate live-fire military drills.

Shortly after Pelosi left, China began conducting military drills in six areas surrounding Taiwan that would later end on Sunday, as China's state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The drills include live firing on waters and airspace around Taipei, with 11 Chinese Dongfeng ballistic missiles already launched in waters around the island. The last time China fired missiles into waters around Taiwan was in 1996, reuters reported.

China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp on the island. Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide the island's future.