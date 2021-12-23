Apple shut 8 stores since Tuesday amid Covid-19 surge in US

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
23 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 02:58 pm

Related News

Apple shut 8 stores since Tuesday amid Covid-19 surge in US

Such closures have become increasingly routine in recent weeks. Before the latest round, Apple shut and reopened eight additional locations, including stores in Texas, Maryland, Hawaii, Ohio, and Ottawa

Hindustan Times
23 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 02:58 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Apple Inc. temporarily shuttered at least eight retail stores in the US and Canada over the past day as Covid-19 cases surged among the public and employees.

Since Tuesday, Apple has closed the following locations: 

  • Dadeland in Miami
  • The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach
  • Lenox Square in Atlanta
  • Cumberland Mall in Atlanta
  • Highland Village in Houston
  • Summit Mall in Ohio
  • Pheasant Lane in New Hampshire
  • Sainte-Catherine in Montreal

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, typically shuts down a retail store when around 10% of staff members test positive for Covid-19. 

Such closures have become increasingly routine in recent weeks. Before the latest round, Apple shut and reopened eight additional locations, including stores in Texas, Maryland, Hawaii, Ohio, and Ottawa. The closures typically lasted a few days each. A ninth closed store -- Lincoln Road in Miami Beach -- remains shut. In August, Apple also temporarily closed a location in Charleston, South Carolina.

"We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees," Apple said in a statement. "We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning, and paid sick leave."

Apple has previously said that all its workers are tested regularly and that it only reopens stores once each employee is tested again. 

As Covid-19 case numbers and the omicron variant surge across the world, Apple has started to limit occupancy inside its retail stores to promote social distancing. It has also restored its mask mandate across all U.S. stores and has once again put in plexiglass dividers to protect employees. 

At the same time, Apple added an incentive to order online. On Wednesday, the company rolled out free two-hour delivery for its products in "most metro areas." The deal runs through Dec. 24. That shipping option normally costs $9.

Top News

Apple / US / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

3h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

6h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

1h | Videos
Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

1h | Videos
Cities with most traffic in the world

Cities with most traffic in the world

1h | Videos
Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US