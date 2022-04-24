Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin to visit to Kyiv on Sunday, Zelenskiy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference in Kyiv that he would discuss the kinds of weapons that Ukraine needs to battle Russia's invasion
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to Kyiv on Sunday and hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian leader said on Saturday.
He told a news conference in Kyiv that he would discuss the kinds of weapons that Ukraine needs to battle Russia's invasion.