Anti-vaccine Canada truckers roll toward Ottawa, praised by Tesla's Musk

World+Biz

Reuters
28 January, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 10:35 am

Related News

Anti-vaccine Canada truckers roll toward Ottawa, praised by Tesla's Musk

"Canadian truckers rule," tweeted Musk, who in September 2020 said he would not get vaccinated for Covid-19 on the grounds he and his family were not at risk

Reuters
28 January, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 10:35 am
People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 27 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio  
People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 27 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio  

Canadian truck drivers determined to shut down central Ottawa over a federal government vaccine mandate rolled across the country toward the capital on Thursday, boosted by praise from Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk.

The protesters are unhappy that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has imposed a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truck drivers.

Industry officials say 90% of drivers traversing the US frontier are inoculated but a minority have refused, saying the mandate contravenes personal freedom.

"Canadian truckers rule," tweeted Musk, who in September 2020 said he would not get vaccinated for Covid-19 on the grounds he and his family were not at risk. In November 2020 he said he most likely had a mild case.

Hundreds of truckers, converging on Ottawa from several directions, are due to arrive on Friday and aim to park their rigs on Parliament Hill, paralyzing downtown traffic.

Organizers insist the demonstration will be peaceful. Some protesters, however, have talked about blocking hospitals, assaulting Trudeau and even a coming civil war.

"We are aware of inappropriate and threatening language on social media related to this event," the Ottawa police force tweeted on Thursday. "There will be consequences for persons engaging in criminal conduct (and) violence."

The more extreme comments pose a challenge for the official opposition Conservative Party. Senior party members are praising the truckers, and say the mandate will hit food supplies and spark inflation.

"You're bound to have a number who say unacceptable things ... but that doesn't mean we disparage the thousands of hardworking, law-abiding, and peaceful truckers, who quite frankly, have kept all of you alive for the last two years," legislator Pierre Poilievre told reporters.

Trudeau on Monday accused conservative politicians of stoking fear over the mandate.

Canada / anti-vaccine / Justin Trudeau

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

1h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

2h | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

18h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka