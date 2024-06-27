Anger over Labour leader's Bangladesh remarks as councillor quits, Labour MP candidates issue statements

World+Biz

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 07:50 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 07:53 am

Related News

Anger over Labour leader's Bangladesh remarks as councillor quits, Labour MP candidates issue statements

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 07:50 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 07:53 am
Sir Keir Starmer during an interview with The Sun’s Harry Cole on Tuesday. Photo: Collected
Sir Keir Starmer during an interview with The Sun’s Harry Cole on Tuesday. Photo: Collected

Sir Keir Starmer is facing backlash over comments about Bangladeshi migrants made during a general election event. 

Some Labour candidates in constituencies with large Muslim populations have distanced themselves from his remarks, and Sabina Akhtar, the deputy leader of Tower Hamlets Labour, resigned, reports Yahoo News. 

An edited video clip of Starmer's comments has been circulating on messaging apps, which the Labour Party has branded as "misinformation." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Labour leader said during a live-streamed interview with The Sun that people from countries like Bangladesh are not being removed because they are not being processed. This was in response to questions about his criticism of the Conservative's Rwanda migrant deportation scheme.

Starmer stated that under the current government, the number of people being returned has dropped by 44 percent. He promised that in the first few days of his government, he would reinstate staff in the returns unit and ensure planes are taking off, though not to Rwanda, but to the countries from which migrants come. 

He used Bangladeshi migrants as an example but did not suggest that settled or legally present individuals would be returned.

The video has been shared by those encouraging support for independent candidates in the July 4 election. Tower Hamlets councillor Sabina Akhtar resigned, expressing that Starmer's comments insulted her Bangladeshi identity. Other candidates, including Rushanara Ali and Apsana Begum, have also voiced their concerns.

The Labour Party emphasised that Starmer supports the Bangladeshi community and that the video was edited to misrepresent his statements.

 They clarified that Starmer referred to the return of individuals without legal rights to stay in the UK, citing an existing bilateral agreement with Bangladesh.

Top News

Britain's Labour Party / migrants / UK - Bangladesh Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

20h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

20h | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

21h | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Arrest warrant against two top Russian officials after Putin

Arrest warrant against two top Russian officials after Putin

9h | Videos
Julian Assange: A criminal or a hero?

Julian Assange: A criminal or a hero?

8h | Videos
US sanctions ‘shadow banking network’ that helps Iran’s military

US sanctions ‘shadow banking network’ that helps Iran’s military

10h | Videos
Hamas blames the US for continuing the war

Hamas blames the US for continuing the war

12h | Videos