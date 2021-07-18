All border fence gaps with Pakistan, Bangladesh to be filled by 2022: Indian Home Minister

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 11:43 am

All border fence gaps with Pakistan, Bangladesh to be filled by 2022: Indian Home Minister

“There is no benefit of fencing the border if gaps are not completely filled,” Shah remarked

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Amit Shah, India's Home Minister, stated that all border fence gaps with Pakistan and Bangladesh will be completed by 2022.

According to India TV News, Shah made the statement while speaking at the 18th Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony on Saturday.

"There is no benefit of fencing the border if gaps are not completely filled," Shah remarked, noting that border fence with Pakistan and Bangladesh is important in terms of security. "I want to ensure that there will be no gap in fencing on border by 2022."

All difficulties linked to the fence project have been handled, and any obstacles discovered during the execution of the goal in the future would be handled as well, said the minister.

For a long time, India has been constructing walls along its sensitive border with Pakistan and Bangladesh to plug weak and infiltration-prone regions, and there is a lot of work being done to safeguard the borders.

The border management division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Border Security Force have accelerated the deployment of smart fences, advanced surveillance devices, and anti-infiltration alarms along the two countries' borders under the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS).
 

