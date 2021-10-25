Alec Baldwin was aiming at camera when gun discharged - affadavit

25 October, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 10:20 am

Alec Baldwin was aiming at camera when gun discharged - affadavit

The affidavit provided additional details about Thursday's accidental shooting in New Mexico that killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza

An image of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie &quot;Rust&quot;, is displayed at a vigil in her honour in Albuquerque, New Mexico, US, October 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters
An image of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie "Rust", is displayed at a vigil in her honour in Albuquerque, New Mexico, US, October 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Alec Baldwin was drawing a revolver across his body and pointing it at a camera during rehearsal on the set of "Rust" when the weapon fired and struck the cinematographer in the chest, according to an affidavit released on Sunday.

The affidavit provided additional details about Thursday's accidental shooting in New Mexico that killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin had been handed the prop gun and told it was unloaded, authorities in Santa Fe have said in court documents.

"Joel stated that they had Alec sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw. Joel said he was looking over the shoulder of (Hutchins), when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop," the affidavit read.

Hutchins was shot in the chest area, the document said.

"Joel then vaguely remembers (Hutchins) complaining about her stomach and grabbing her midsection. Joel also said (Hutchins) began to stumble backwards and she was assisted to the ground," the affidavit adds.

