Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency airline after losing window

A spine-chilling incident occurred on Friday when a part of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 plane's body and a window blowout in the air, forcing the flight to make an emergency landing in Oregon.

One of the passengers on board captured a shocking image of the damage and shared it with a local media outlet. The photo revealed a large hole in the side of the plane, near the passenger seats, from where the shine of Portland is peeping.

The airline did not confirm if anyone was hurt in the incident. It said it was looking into the cause of the problem. "Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, experienced an incident this evening soon after departure," the airline said in an email to The Associated Press.

"The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 174 guests and 6 crew members."

