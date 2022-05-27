Al Jazeera TV to refer killing of its journalist to ICC: statement

World+Biz

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 10:34 am

An Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh. Photo: Collected.
Qatar's Al Jazeera TV Network will refer the killing of its journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), it said in a televised statement on Thursday.

Abu Akleh, a prominent Palestinian-American Al Jazeera reporter, was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on 11 May. 

Al Jazeera's legal team alongside international legal experts will prepare a file on the killing of Abu Akleh to refer it to the ICC.

