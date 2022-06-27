Airlines cancel nearly 700 US flights as labor crunch weighs

World+Biz

Reuters
27 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 05:26 pm

Related News

Airlines cancel nearly 700 US flights as labor crunch weighs

Reuters
27 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 05:26 pm
Airlines cancel nearly 700 US flights as labor crunch weighs

Airlines cancelled nearly 700 flights in the United States early Monday, as they struggled to keep up with a surge in summer travel demand due to a shortage of staff ranging from pilots to crew members.

Total flight cancellations within, into, or out of the United States as of 6.07 am ET were 669, as per flight-tracking website Flightaware.com. Nearly 860 flights were canceled on Sunday.

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) and Republic Airlines Inc had over 100 cancellations each, while American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) canceled 51 flights as of early Monday.

The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Europe, recent airport snarls have been blamed on a shortage of employees, as many workers, who were laid off during the pandemic, desert airport work for flexible working practices and other occupations. 

Even the U.S. regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) faces staff shortages.

The FAA last week granted United approval to temporarily cut Newark flights after the Chicago-based carrier petitioned for a waiver, citing airport construction and air traffic control staffing. read more

Airlines for America, a trade group, said on Friday the FAA must ensure adequate air traffic control staffing to avoid further summer travel disruptions. 

US airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

5h | Brands
Photo caption: Bondstein Technologies founders Mir Shahrukh Islam (left) and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bondstein Technologies: From Dhaka College science club to Forbes 30 under 30 list

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

7h | Brands
Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected

A new layer to annotations with transparent sticky notes

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

15m | Videos
Photo: TBS

The snakes of Chattogram University

2h | Videos
How to treat interns at workplace

How to treat interns at workplace

6h | Videos
Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion