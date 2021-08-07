Aide who accused New York Governor Cuomo of groping her files criminal complaint

World+Biz

Reuters
07 August, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 09:34 am

Related News

Aide who accused New York Governor Cuomo of groping her files criminal complaint

At a news briefing on Friday, lawyers defending Cuomo and his office argued that the investigation was biased from the start

Reuters
07 August, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 09:34 am
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. Photo: Collected
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. Photo: Collected

A former employee who accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany has filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County sheriff's department, the department said on Friday.

The woman, whose name has not been made public, was an executive assistant who told state investigators that Cuomo groped her breast on one occasion. It is the gravest of the sexual harassment allegations faced by Cuomo, whose once ascendant political career as part of one of the country's most powerful Democratic Party families is on the brink of collapse.

The former aide was one of at least 11 women who state investigators this week said were sexually harassed by Cuomo, a Democrat. The governor is resisting widespread calls to resign, including from U.S. President Joe Biden, and faces impeachment by state lawmakers.

At a news briefing on Friday, lawyers defending Cuomo and his office argued that the investigation was biased from the start.

"There has been no open-minded fact-finding in this case," said Rita Glavin, a lawyer representing Cuomo. "The investigation was conducted to support a predetermined narrative."

Top News / USA

aide / New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

2d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

2d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

3d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I