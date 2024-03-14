Aid airdrops into Gaza slammed by humanitarian organisations

Packages fall towards northern Gaza, after being dropped from a military aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel, March 11, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

NGOs demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, alleging that states rely on airdrops to "create the illusion of sufficient action."

Twenty-four prominent human rights organizations have criticized the delivery of aid to Gaza by air and sea, arguing that it is not a substitute for land deliveries, reports Euro News.

In a joint statement, NGOs such as Amnesty, Action Aid International, and Oxfam called on states to prioritize the attainment of a lasting ceasefire and "safe and unimpeded" humanitarian passage via land crossings into the Palestinian enclave.

"States cannot hide behind airdrops and efforts to open a maritime corridor to create the illusion that they are doing enough to support the needs in Gaza," the 25 NGOs wrote.

"Their primary responsibility is to prevent atrocity crimes from unfolding and apply effective political pressure to end the relentless bombardment and the restrictions which prevent the safe delivery of humanitarian aid," the statement added.

Other humanitarian organisations and states have claimed airdrops are the best solution available, given the complex political and security situation on the ground.

Gaza is currently gripped by a hunger crisis after five months of war, with its health ministry estimating last week that at least 20 people have died from malnutrition and dehydration in hospitals in North Gaza.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed its team witnessed at least 10 children die of starvation during their visit the weekend before.

Israeli forces have been accused of denying access to - and firing on - aid convoys over land to Gaza. Israel denies blocking aid and has instead blamed UN agencies for "backlogs".