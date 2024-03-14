Aid airdrops into Gaza slammed by humanitarian organisations

World+Biz

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 02:39 pm

Related News

Aid airdrops into Gaza slammed by humanitarian organisations

Gaza is currently gripped by a hunger crisis after five months of war, with its health ministry estimating last week that at least 20 people have died from malnutrition and dehydration in hospitals in North Gaza.

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 02:39 pm
Packages fall towards northern Gaza, after being dropped from a military aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel&#039;s border with Gaza, in southern Israel, March 11, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Packages fall towards northern Gaza, after being dropped from a military aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel, March 11, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

NGOs demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, alleging that states rely on airdrops to "create the illusion of sufficient action."

Twenty-four prominent human rights organizations have criticized the delivery of aid to Gaza by air and sea, arguing that it is not a substitute for land deliveries, reports Euro News. 

In a joint statement, NGOs such as Amnesty, Action Aid International, and Oxfam called on states to prioritize the attainment of a lasting ceasefire and "safe and unimpeded" humanitarian passage via land crossings into the Palestinian enclave.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"States cannot hide behind airdrops and efforts to open a maritime corridor to create the illusion that they are doing enough to support the needs in Gaza," the 25 NGOs wrote.

"Their primary responsibility is to prevent atrocity crimes from unfolding and apply effective political pressure to end the relentless bombardment and the restrictions which prevent the safe delivery of humanitarian aid," the statement added.  

Other humanitarian organisations and states have claimed airdrops are the best solution available, given the complex political and security situation on the ground.

Gaza is currently gripped by a hunger crisis after five months of war, with its health ministry estimating last week that at least 20 people have died from malnutrition and dehydration in hospitals in North Gaza.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed its team witnessed at least 10 children die of starvation during their visit the weekend before. 

Israeli forces have been accused of denying access to - and firing on - aid convoys over land to Gaza. Israel denies blocking aid and has instead blamed UN agencies for "backlogs".

 

aid / Israek-hamas / Gaza Attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

7h | Panorama
AI-generated representational image.

Ramadan away from home: How it goes for Bangladeshi students abroad

1h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

1d | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

21h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

2h | Videos
The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

4h | Videos
Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

5h | Videos
Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

6h | Videos