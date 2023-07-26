Ahead of Canadian cabinet shuffle, three more ministers bow out

World+Biz

Reuters
26 July, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 10:49 am

Related News

Ahead of Canadian cabinet shuffle, three more ministers bow out

Reuters
26 July, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 10:49 am
FILE PHOTO: Canada&#039;s Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra speaks at the Canadian Space Agency in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada, January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra speaks at the Canadian Space Agency in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada, January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

Three more Canadian government ministers said on Tuesday (25 July) they would step down at the next election, freeing up room inside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet for a reshuffle that he will unveil this week.

Trudeau, who last carried out a major shake-up in October 2021, is looking to refresh his left-leaning Liberal Party team ahead of an election that must be called by October 2025 and could happen earlier.

"It is a significant shuffle in that most of the portfolios will have a new name or a new minister," said a senior government source who requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak about the changes.

Senior figures like Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne look set to keep their jobs. One well-placed Liberal source said Defence Minister Anita Anand was in the running to take over at Treasury Board, which has overall control of government spending.

The Liberal source said seven ministers would be leaving the cabinet. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp, which also said seven would go, named Justice Minister David Lametti and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino as among the departees.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, 53, said he would leave the cabinet immediately and not run in the next election. Public Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek, 72, and Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray, 69, said they also would not run again.

Ministers who announce they intend to leave politics are usually dropped quickly from the cabinet. Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett, 72, said on Monday she would not be a candidate in the next election.

Liberal sources say the shuffle will happen this week and could be announced as early as Wednesday.

Trudeau won a parliamentary majority in 2015 but was reduced to leading a minority government after elections in 2019 and 2021. He relies on the support of the smaller, left-of-centre New Democrats, who have agreed to keep him in power until 2025, though that deal is not binding.

Alghabra took over the transport portfolio in January 2021. Opposition parties criticised him last year after travellers faced long delays at Toronto's main airport.

Jaczek had been in her cabinet position for less than a year.

Canada / election / Cabinet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

3h | Panorama
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

20h | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

22h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

1h | TBS Stories
Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

15h | TBS Stories
Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

17h | TBS Stories
“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

19h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up