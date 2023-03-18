Agitated employees grill Meta CEO Zuckerberg following mass layoff announcement

Meta employees confronted Mark Zuckerberg at a meeting yesterday after learning of major layoffs at their company.

As part of the firm's "Year of Efficiency," Meta CEO Zuckerberg disclosed in a Facebook post on March 14 that the company plans to terminate 10,000 more employees and apply a new recruiting freeze, reports NDTV quoting The Washington Post.

According to the obtained transcript of the 16 March meeting, Zuckerberg answered questions and attempted to outline Meta's restructuring and reorganisation approach.

"Zuckerberg was asked a question regarding how employees are expected to trust the company's leadership after two rounds of layoffs. He said that he would expect to be evaluated based on the company's performance and transparency about its mission, but that leaders should be allowed to change their thinking," reported the Post.

"I would guess that the way people would evaluate whether you trust me and want to work at this company is whether we are succeeding in making progress toward the overall stated goals," Zuckerberg said. "I think a lot of this is about the results we are able to deliver."

A question was also presented to Zuckerberg on the company's plans for remote employment. He stated that it was "an ongoing dialogue," but he did not rule out the prospect of return-to-office orders.

Another employee mentioned the psychological effects of the layoffs on the company's personnel. Zuckerberg acknowledged that the uncertainty that comes with announcing layoff plans in advance is genuine, but said, "it's not like we can just pause working while we are figuring this out."