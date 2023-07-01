'Agenda 47': What Trump has promised if he wins in 2024

World+Biz

BSS
01 July, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 01:33 pm

Related News

'Agenda 47': What Trump has promised if he wins in 2024

BSS
01 July, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 01:33 pm
FILE PHOTO: Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

From unleashing a fleet of flying cars to executing drug dealers, Donald Trump has not been coy about his unorthodox vision for America as he seeks to retake the White House.

The former president and frontrunning Republican candidate for 2024 -- sometimes accused of lacking a clear political philosophy -- has explained in speeches and a series of "Agenda 47" policy videos how he would govern.

Often thin on detail, the eye-catching pronouncements form the backbone of a platform that Trump says will "make America great and glorious again."

Critics say it spells out why he should never be allowed to return to the Oval Office as the country's 47th president.

- 'The Jetsons' revisited? -

One of Trump's more striking proposals is a competition to design up to 10 state-of-the-art "freedom cities" -- roughly the size of Washington -- on federal land.

Built around cutting-edge "hives of industry" brimming with factories, these innovation hubs would represent a "quantum leap in the American standard of living."

Trump envisages commuters darting about in flying cars in an echo of "The Jetsons," the space-age 1960s cartoon about a family living in an automated, push-button future.

- Year-long birthday bash -

Trump has proposed a "Salute to America," honoring the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, with "an entire year of festivities across the nation" from Memorial Day 2025 through July 4, 2026.

"I will work with all 50 governors, Republican and Democrat alike, to create the Great American State Fair, a unique one-year exhibition featuring pavilions from all 50 states," he said. "It'll be something."

- An American utopia -

Trump wants to launch "a great beautification campaign" to improve US cities, making the streets more pleasant for ordinary Americans.

The Republican, whose Las Vegas hotel was named one of the world's ugliest skyscrapers by Architectural Digest, says he wants to replace grotesque buildings with "magnificent" classical architecture.

Streets would be renamed in honor of "great American patriots" while the

homeless, on threat of arrest, would be sent to tent cities on "large parcels of inexpensive land."

- A new war on drugs... -

The former president has vowed to designate Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and to impose the death penalty on drug dealers and people traffickers.

The former president pardoned multiple dealers during his time in the White House and struggled to grasp the apparent contradiction during a Fox News interview in mid-June.

He boasted of pardoning a convict who had been in prison for 21 years for involvement in a cocaine ring, and became flustered when the network pointed out that she would have been executed under his new policy.

- ...But pardons for rioters -

Trump has promised to issue pardons to "a large portion" of the rioters jailed after the deadly 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

More than 600 of his supporters have been convicted over the worst attack on the seat of US democracy in two centuries -- with some 140 police wounded with flag poles, baseball bats and pepper spray.

The charges have ranged from trespassing to obstructing the government andseditious conspiracy.

- Mandatory stop-and-frisk -

Trump says he would require police to enforce "stop-and-frisk," the practice of detaining and searching civilians for weapons and drugs.

Declared unconstitutional by a federal court in 2013, the tactic is widely criticized for discriminating against racial minorities.

Trump says he would also deploy the National Guard "to restore law and order" in liberal cities and would investigate "radical Marxist prosecutors" refusing to punish disorder.

- Culture wars -

Trump has weighed in on most of the so-called "culture war" issues that polarize Americans, from abortion, transgender rights and gun control to the teaching of America's racist history.

The candidate says he would crack down on doctors providing gender-affirming care to minors and "pink-haired communists" pushing critical race theory or "inappropriate" political material in schools.

Trump would also create a new tax credit, he said, to reimburse teachers for concealed carry firearms and training, as the country copes with a torrent of mass shootings.

- Immigration -

After years of unfulfilled promises, there has been no more talk of "the most gorgeous wall you've ever seen," stretching 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) across the southern frontier and paid for by Mexico.

But a second-term Trump would "fully secure" the border, he says, ending mass unskilled immigration. The 2017-21 Trump administration built around 440 miles of fencing -- more than any other president in history -- but fewer than 50 miles of new wall where there was none before.

Trump also announced in May he would issue an executive order ending a longstanding policy of granting citizenship to US-born children with undocumented parents.

 

Top News

Donald Trump / Agenda 47

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

19h | Features
As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

3d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

3d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

3d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

4h | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

3d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh