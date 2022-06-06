After boos and 'partygate', UK PM Johnson set to face confidence vote

World+Biz

Reuters
06 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 12:59 pm

Related News

After boos and 'partygate', UK PM Johnson set to face confidence vote

Reuters
06 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 12:59 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, April 19, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, April 19, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

Prime Minister Boris Johnson could face a vote of confidence as soon as Monday, ITV's UK editor reported, citing "rebels" in the governing Conservative Party, after the British leader was booed at Platinum Jubilee events at the weekend.

Johnson, appointed prime minister in 2019, has been under growing pressure, unable to move on from a damaging report over parties held in his Downing Street office and residence when Britain was under strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

Dozens of Conservative lawmakers have voiced concern over whether Johnson, 57, has lost his authority to govern Britain, which is facing the risk of recession, rising fuel and food prices and travel chaos in the capital London because of strike action.

Several have already said they have requested a confidence vote to the chairman of the party's 1922 Committee, Graham Brady. If 54 Conservative members of parliament request such a vote, Brady would then announce the threshold had been reached.

"Tory rebels expect Sir Graham Brady to make a statement this morning announcing that there will be a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson," Paul Brand said on Twitter.

"Only Brady knows the exact details, but this is as certain as anyone has sounded that a vote is on."

If the confidence vote is triggered, 180 Conservative lawmakers would have to vote against Johnson for him to be removed - a level some Conservatives say might be difficult to reach. If passed, there would then be a leadership contest to decide his replacement.

One Conservative former minister said it was as yet unclear whether the threshold had been reached, adding that Brady, the only person who knows how many requests have been submitted, is "extremely tight-lipped".

Since the release of a damning report into the so-called 'partygate' scandal which documented alcohol-fuelled parties at the heart of power when Britain was in coronavirus lockdowns, Johnson and his government have urged lawmakers to move on.

Steve Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster who was appointed the chief of staff at Downing Street after reports of the parties, urged lawmakers not to "waste the remaining half of the parliament on distractions over leadership".

"If we continually divert our direction as a Conservative Party -- and by extension the government and the country -- into a protracted leadership debate, we will be sending out the opposite message," he wrote on the Conservative website.

Top News

Boris Johnson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

1h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

1h | Brands
Mominul Hoque was on the phone with his father when he had already lost a leg from the explosion. Sumon had to run over corpses to escape the fire. Photos: TBS

Death of many dreams as families told to prepare for the worst

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

3h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

3h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

17h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata