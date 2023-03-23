After Adani bomb, Hindenburg Research teases 'another big' report

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
23 March, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 12:51 pm

Related News

After Adani bomb, Hindenburg Research teases 'another big' report

Hindustan Times
23 March, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 12:51 pm
After Adani bomb, Hindenburg Research teases &#039;another big&#039; report

After dropping a bombshell on Gujarat tycoon Gautam Adani, Hindenburg Research announced that it would disclose "another big" expose, causing people to wonder who the US short seller will target next.

The US short-seller on January 24 attacked Adani group with a 106-page-long report accusing the firm of various financial malpractices. The report, just ahead of the Adani Enterprises share sale, triggered a $86 billion rout in the group's domestically listed stocks and an overseas sell-off in its bonds.

Adani Group boss Gautam Adani lost $28 billion, over 60 per cent from its peak (when he was the world's second richest man), a recent survey said.

Hidenburg Research has not revealed about whom they will bring the new report, but speculation is high that the new report may deal with the ongoing bank crisis. 

Hindenburg Research is a financial research firm that examines derivatives, credit, and stock for possible mismanagement, bookkeeping irregularities, and hidden transactions. The firm reveals its findings in reports before investing its own money and betting against the target.

Top News

Adani Group / Hindenburg Research

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

1h | Panorama
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

3h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

4h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

US Ambassador graces the closing ceremony of Lalbagh Fort Hammam Khana restoration

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

1h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

16h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

14h | TBS SPORTS
End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year