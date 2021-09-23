Afghanistan wants friendly relations with international community: acting FM

The acting foreign minister of the newly-formed administration of Afghanistan said here Thursday that Afghanistan wants to have friendly relations with the international community, including the neighboring and regional countries.

"The Islamic Emirate wants to have friendly relations with the international community and co-exist with all the nations including the neighboring states. This is our message," Amir Khan Muttaqi said in his address at a ceremony to introduce the acting minister of commerce and industries.

Muttaqi also said that Afghanistan will not be used against any country and the new administration will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against anyone.

"A peaceful and stable Afghanistan is for the benefit of the neighboring states, the region and the world at large," he said, however, noting that exerting pressure on Afghanistan will not benefit anyone.

After taking over Kabul on Aug. 15, the Taliban announced a caretaker government on Sept. 7.

Muttaqi also called on Afghans to get united and rebuild the country including its economy with goodwill, brotherhood and unity.

Speaking on the occasion, acting Minister of Commerce and Industries Nurudin Azizi vowed to spare no effort in boosting trade relations with the countries and stabilizing economy.

"In consultations and cooperation with concerned entities, economic experts and businessmen would do our best to stabilize the country's economy, alleviate poverty and build a self-sufficient Afghanistan," said Azizi.