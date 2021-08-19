An Afghan footballer died under landing gear of US evacuation flight

Zaki Anwari, 19, the former national youth team footballer, died as he got trapped in the landing gear of a US evacuation flight in a desperate attempt to escape from the Taliban. The young footballer is considered to be among the people who lost their lives after clinging to the aircraft as it took off from the Kabul airport on Monday.

Anwari's remains were found in the wheel whale of the US Air Power C-17 jet as it landed in Qatar on Monday.

Zaki Anwari

The General Directorate of Physical Education & Sports of Afghanistan confirms the death of the Athlete today, reports Ariana News.

At least three bodies were pictured tripping off the Jet, overwhelmed with refugees, as it dashed from Kabul airport to flee from advancing Taliban on Monday.