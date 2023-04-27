90% of adolescent girls, young women don't use internet in low-income countries: Unicef

World+Biz

UNB
27 April, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 02:01 pm

Related News

90% of adolescent girls, young women don't use internet in low-income countries: Unicef

UNB
27 April, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 02:01 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

 

Around 90% of adolescent girls and young women do not use the internet in low-income countries, while their male peers are twice as likely to be online, according to a new Unicef analysis published Wednesday.

The report, titled "Bridging the Digital Divide: Challenges and an Urgent Call for Action for Equitable Digital Skills Development", by Unicef was published on the occasion of International Day of Girls in ICT.

It takes a close look at the gender-based digital divide among young people, aged 15-24 years, based on the analysis of available data on internet use, mobile phone ownership, and digital skills in mostly low-, lower-middle-, and some middle-income economies.

The report finds that girls "are being left behind" in an increasingly digital and connected world.

According to the report, girls are the least likely to have the opportunities to develop the skills needed for 21st-century learning and employment.

Girls are 35% less likely than their male peers to have digital skills, including simple activities like copying or pasting files or folders, sending emails, or transferring files, the Unicef report said.

However, the report also notes that it's not just enough to bridge the digital gap by ensuring access to the internet.

"Closing the digital divide between girls and boys is about more than just having access to the internet and technology. It's about empowering girls to become innovators, creators, and leaders," Unicef Director of Education Robert Jenkins said in a statement.

"If we want to tackle gender gaps in the labour market, especially in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields, we must start now by helping young people, especially girls, gain digital skills."

The findings suggest that educational and family environments play a critical role in the gender-based digital divide.

Disparities in access to technology persist even within the same household. In a study of 41 countries, Unicef found "households are much more likely to provide mobile phones for boys than girls."

Female youths are 13% less likely to own a mobile phone, Unicef said, "limiting their ability to participate in the digital world."

Unicef called on governments and partners to close the gender divide and ensure that girls have the opportunities to succeed in a digital world.

The UN organization recommended the inclusion of digital skill development "equally to girls and boys" both in and out of school, including in community programmes.

The recommendations also include promoting girls' access to peer learning, mentoring, internships and job shadowing in the digital/STEM world.

Top News

women empowerment / Internet / Adolescent girls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

5h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

3h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Reasons behind the French Revolution

Reasons behind the French Revolution

5h | TBS Stories
114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

22h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

20h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan