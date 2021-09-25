9 million people die from hunger every year: WFP Chief

The United Nations World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley has called on the world leaders to make food security a reality for all and to build a stronger, healthier planet through better food systems.

"Now is the time to roll up our sleeves because, you know, children can't eat empty promises. It's up to us to deliver and make food security and nutrition a reality," he said at the Food Systems Summit in New York on Thursday (23 September).

In order to ensure a stronger, healthier, and better planet, WFP Chief urged leaders to address the root cause and give people the resources they need to empower them, helping indigenous populations, empowering and inspiring the youth which would be a lot cheaper at the moment when the world population is 7.7 billion compared to the increasing number future.

He said, "It is shameful that there is 400 trillion dollars' worth of wealth on the earth today yet 9 million people die from hunger every year. Billionaires' net worth increase was $5.2 billion per day during the peak time of the pandemic, while 24,000 people died per day from hunger. Every hour the net worth of billionaires at the time was a substantial $216 million per hour, yet 1000 people per hour were dying from hunger."

Expressing his despair David Beasley said, "When the Nobel Peace Prize Committee awarded the World Food Programme the Nobel Peace Prize, it was a call to action for all of us. My goal is to put the World Food Programme out of business. But how can we do that with the direction that we're now going?"

"As Rome-based agencies, we're not just leaders, we're cheerleaders to empower the private sector, inspire those in civil society and individuals to make certain that we love our neighbour as our equal so that a child in Niger is just as important as a child in New York," he added.

In his speech, he drew attention to the grim number of people that died from hunger during the same time period as the coronavirus pandemic which is a whopping 16 million compared to 4.7 million who died from Covid-19.

"You see we got the expertise. We got the dedication of the United Nations. I do believe that this call for action will be heard by leaders around the world," he concluded.