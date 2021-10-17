8 killed, over 20 injured in traffic accident in Peru

World+Biz

BSS/XINHUA
17 October, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 11:01 am

Related News

8 killed, over 20 injured in traffic accident in Peru

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the accident

BSS/XINHUA
17 October, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 11:01 am
8 killed, over 20 injured in traffic accident in Peru

Eight people were killed and more than 20 others were injured after a bus collided with two vehicles on Saturday in the southern department of Arequipa, Peru, local media reported.

The bus, belonging to the company Tuti Tours, was coming from the province of Caylloma when it lost control and collided with two other vehicles, Radio Programs of Peru cited the National Police as saying.

Local media said that six people died at the scene and another two died after being transferred to the San Juan de Dios medical center.

Sixteen injured people were admitted to the medical center, including six under 10 years of age, and the rest of the injured were taken to Goyeneche Hospital.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

peru / traffic accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

15h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

15h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

15h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025