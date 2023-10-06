6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Honshu region

World+Biz

ANI/HT
06 October, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 09:59 am

The depth at which the quake took place is 62 km

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Southeast of Honshu in Japan on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The depth at which the quake took place is 62 km and it occurred at 07:01:24 IST.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 06-10-2023, 07:01:24 IST, Lat: 30.16 & Long: 139.94, Depth: 62 Km, Location: Southeast of Honshu, Japan," the NCS posted on the social media platform, X.

No reports of casualties have surfaced yet.

 

Japan / Earthquake

